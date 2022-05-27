Firm ‘needs to brace’ for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘to deliver stuff that gets headlines’

Royal experts warn Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are forcing the Firm to “brace for impact”.
This claim has been made by Royally Us, hosts Christina Garibaldi and Christine Ross with Nick Bullen.
Royally Us, hosts Christina Garibaldi and Christine Ross made this claim in an interview with Nick Bullen.
Mr Bullen claimed, “I think the Royal Family will have major concerns about what's in this documentary because history has proven that when Harry and Meghan speak, they often say things that, how do I put this politely, impact around the world.”
“Look, the Oprah interview was explosive. Even when he [Harry] then does the interview at the Invictus Game where he talks about trying to make sure the Queen's got the right people around her, you know, that he's trying to protect his grandmother, I mean these are very incendiary things to say.”
“You know, if your son or brother was saying that about your mother or grandmother, you'd be like, I don't know, is that suggesting that I'm not protecting her.”
Before concluding he added, “So, I think there are concerns about what's going to be said [in the docuseries]. The reality is that Netflix are paying a lot of money for Harry and Meghan content and Harry and Meghan will deliver stuff that gets headlines.”
Kanye West's fourth lawyer Samantha Spector has filed documents to step down as his representation
Amber Heard said, “I’m just the mom and the dad. She’s the boss.”
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will attend Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations in UK
Alec Baldwin shares details of his mother's life after she passes away
Here’s a fact check about whether Johnny Depp has Tourette's syndrome
Michael Jackson’s son Prince condemned the horrifying mass shooting at a school in Texas