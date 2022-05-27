 
Video: Amber Heard’s sister Whitney ‘glares' at Johnny Depp’s lawyer Camille Vasquez

By Web Desk
May 27, 2022
Video: Amber Heard’s sister Whitney ‘glares' at Johnny Depp’s lawyer Camille Vasquez goes viral

Amber Heard’s sister Whitney Henriquez taped “glaring daggers” at Johnny Depp’s counsel Camille Vasquez, and that video has since gone viral.

The video has been shared on Twitter and features an angry Whitney sitting in the first row of the courtroom.

The video showcases a zoomed-in clip of Whitney glaring in Ms Vasquez's direction while she cross-examins Amber Heard's alleged allegations of abuse before the closing arguments.

Check it out below: