Priyanka Chopra, Ranveer Singh mourn loss of legendary Ray Liotta

Ray Liotta’s death has left the fans and the entertainment industry in shock.



News of the actor’s demise was confirmed by his publicist on Thursday, she revealed that the Hollywood star passed away in his sleep inside a hotel in the Dominican Republic.

Apart from fans and fellow artists’ tributes, a few Bollywood celebrities also expressed their grief over the late actor’s passing on social media.

A few hours ago, Priyanka Chopra took to their Instagram story and shared a photo of the legendary star along with it, posting a heartbreak and a clapboard emoticon.

Other than that, the B town heartthrob Ranveer Singh also turned to IG story and shared a post of Liotta while captioning it, “1954-2022. #RayLiotta,” along with a heart emoji.

Meanwhile, Arjun Kapoor also mourned the loss of the actor and posted “Rest in peace goodfella…” on his IG story.

For the unversed, Liotta was known for his breakthrough performances in Goodfellas and Field of Dreams. He was 67 at the time of his death and survived by a daughter.