Prince Andrew facing opposition from ‘entire’ Royal Family except one





Prince Andrew’s alleged plan to make a return to public life as a royal is reportedly opposed by the entire British Royal Family except for the most important members, the Queen, who is reportedly on her son’s side.

Mirror UK quoted a royal source saying: “Andrew is doing all he can to make amends for the shame he brought on his family for being involved in such a scandal. He wants to make it up to the Queen which is why he is doing all he can to see her as much as possible.”

Andrew has reportedly been driving all the way to Windsor Castle from the Royal Lodge regularly to visit the Queen.

The insider added: “The rest of the family, apart from Her Majesty, are united in feeling that he should stay out of the limelight and keep quiet having left such a stain on the family.”

Prince Andrew’s royal woes began over his connection to convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein, and he was then accused of sexual assault by Virginia Giuffre.

He was subsequently stripped off his military titles and patronages, before retreating from public life and settling the sexual abuse case with Virginia Giuffre.