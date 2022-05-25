Prince Andrew always brought expensive gifts from £500,000 trips: Report

Prince Andrew was famous for making lavish trips across the world, only to return with ostentatious presents.

Tina Brown in her book dubbed the Duke of York a "coroneted sleaze machine".

"In 2007, the Duke is believed to have spent as much as £500,000 making up to 300 trips with a total of £465,000 on flights and £154,000 on food and hotels," Express.co.uk adds.

At the time, Andrew reportedly said: "In terms of the return on investment to the UK, bearing in mind I am part of a number of people, I would suggest that £500,000 is cheap at the price."

Justifying his ridiculous spending, Andrew said they are a "little tiny spot in the ocean by comparison to many people".

"The Duke also owns a string of luxury cars including a £220,000 Bentley, and a watch collection worth thousands of pounds which includes a £12,000 18-carat Apple watch," adds the outlet.

"While on one of his lavish trips funded by the UK public in Phuket, Thailand, he stayed in an "ultra-exclusive" £4,000-a-night resort and was snapped with topless women on a private yacht," notes the publication.