PTI Azadi March: 'Fitna, fasad' will not be allowed in the name of long march, say ministers

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has decided not to allow the PTI to hold the long march towards Islamabad, announced Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah.
Addressing a press conference flanked by the leaders of coalition parties, Rana Sanaullah said that the participants of the long march will be stopped.
He said the federal cabinet has decided not to let PTI go ahead with its long march in order to avoid the spread of "fitna" and "fasad". He declared the long march "undemocratic".
D-Chowk in Islamabad had already been sealed by placing shipping containers ahead of the PTI's long march
