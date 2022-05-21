Tristan Thompson spends fun time with True as Khloé Kardashian attends Kourtney's wedding

Tristan Thompson decided to look after his daughter True Thompson while his ex Khloé Kardashian joined the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan for Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's lavish wedding in Italy.

The NBA star, 31, spent quality time with his four-year-old daughter and shared glimpses of their fun activities.

On Friday, Tristan posted an adorable picture of himself and his 4-year-old daughter and simply captioned it, "Twinz" on his Instagram Stories,

In the next IG Story, the father-daughter duo shared a glimpse of their self-care routine, with True applying a large amount of what appears to be a conditioning gel on her dad's head.

"Oh, wow! That's a big one! Okay… The waves are going to be looking like a tsunami, right?" Tristan can be heard in the video.

"I have to wash this," True said in the next clip, while Tristan got close to the camera to show the end result of his makeover, saying, "Stylin' by True."

Tristan takes up the daddy duty while Khloé, along with mom Kris, sister Kim, Kendall, and Kylie - who were all flaunting their gothic glam getups — got the wedding festivities started in Portofino.

Kourtney and Travis are set to marry at Castello Brown, a 16th-century castle in the seaside town of Portofino.