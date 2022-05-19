Nick Cannon addresses family planning consultation amid incoming baby no. 8

Nick Cannon recently wore his heart on his sleeve and addressed his plans for family planning, following a vasectomy consultation.
The comedian made these revelations while talking to E! News Daily Pop.
He began by saying, “I don't know if I would've designed it this way, but it's one of those things when you're blessed with the gifts of children --”
“And as we all know, I've been through so much, I find solace, I find peace in my children and I find purpose. So, I'm not out here looking.”
“I already went and got my vasectomy consultation,” he went on to add.
Before concluding the comedian also made a hilarious and rib-tickling admission, “I ain't looking to populate the Earth completely, but I'm definitely looking forward to taking care and loving all the children that I currently have.”
