Kelly Clarkson praises ‘hard working teaches’ amid schooling struggles

Kelly Clarkson gets candid about the struggles she faced with her children’s homeschooling after covid-19.
The singer made these revelations in her interview with People magazine.
She started by detailing the home school challenges she’s been facing since schools became virtual.
Clarkson even recalled thinking, “I was like, 'Dear God, I hope my nanny doesn't quit'.”
This fear invoked a lot of stress as she added, “I hope we never have to do it again, because my kids are very creative, outgoing and social, and did not want to be at home with an adult.”
“It was very hard, like [them] learning how to read. I've always held teachers in the highest of regard, but people that didn't really think about it before got a real eye-opening experience at how hard teachers work.”
“I'd hear people in the industry in interviews be like, 'Oh my God, I'm trying to wrangle these two or three kids.' But imagine having 26 to 30, because that's what a teacher has. It's a crazy hard job.”
