Harry Styles dishes on early days of career, struggles with public perception

Pop star Harry Styles has recently revealed about his struggles with public perception during early days of his career, stating that he was desperate to be appreciated by his fans.
The As It Was singer who has gone on to garner huge solo success, admitted he was desperate to be liked and felt the need for positive reinforcement from his fans, often going on social media to 'remind people I'm alive'.
The former boyband star also touched on how he 'never celebrated' the big wins during his time in the band .
Speaking to DJ Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, Harry revealed he is now in a much healthier headspace regarding his relationships with other people and how he feels like he is 'okay with protecting his boundaries'.
Circling back to the start of his career in the band, Harry said: 'I kind of emotionally coasted. I didn't really feel anything. And we'd go through real highs in the band and stuff, and it would always just feel like a relief. Like, "Oh, we didn't fail. That feels like a massive relief."
Harry said he has now broken away from coasting and credits therapy for helping him to 'open doors' into rooms he was yet to explore.
He said: 'I never really felt like I celebrated anything. And I had a great time. Like, truly. And I think sometimes, with therapy as an example, is you open a bunch of doors in your house that you didn't know existed, you find all these rooms and you get to explore them.
Amber Heard’s love notes to Johnny Depp were shown in court in Tuesday during their ongoing defamation trial
Kim Kardashian rewearing Marilyn Monroe’s dress to the Met Gala this month was a ‘big mistake’, said the designer
Harry Styles shared: I don’t drink. I go straight to sleep and all of that kind of stuff’
Jennifer Connelly shares all about her flying through the air with co-star Tom Cruise for Top Gun: Maverick
Lily-Rose Depp, the daughter of Johnny Depp, is getting attacked for remaining silent during his battle with Amber Heard
Amber Heard claimed in court that Warner Bros. ‘cut down’ her role in the upcoming Aquaman