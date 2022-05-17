Prince Harry gets back to beloved sport as William fills in for Queen: Details

File Footage

Prince Harry is back on the saddle and playing polo in the California sun as his brother, Prince William, continues to fulfil his royal responsibilities on behalf of the Queen, reported Express UK.

The Duke of Sussex was reported to be indulging in one of his favourite sports at the exclusive Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club in Carpinteria, close to his home in Montecito which he shares with wife Meghan Markle.

Harry’s outing came as a stark contrast to Prince William’s, who not only stepped in for the Queen at the State Opening of Parliament last week but also presented a damehood to cancer patient and advocate Deborah James and travelled to Abu Dhabi to pay his respect on the demise of their leader.

The two contrasting outings were especially pointed out by Express UK, which also reported that earlier, both William and Harry have been known to bond over their love for polo.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry has also signed up to play polo for his friend Nacho Figueras’ team, Los Padres.



