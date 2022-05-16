Vicky Kaushal receives love from Anushka Sharma, Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor on birthday

Vicky Kaushal celebrates 34th birthday today as he receives love from his Bollywood pals on his big day.

Anushka Sharma, Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor were the first ones to wish the handsome hunk on social media.

Taking to Instagram, the Zero actor posted a photograph of the Sardar Udham star as she wrote, “Happy Birthday Vicky!”

“Wishing you love and light always,” added the 34-year-old.

Sharing some unseen pictures from her upcoming untitled film with the birthday boy, Sara Ali Khan penned a heartfelt wish for her co-star.

The Atrangi Re actor wrote, “Happiest Birthday Bickey Oye!!! Have the best one. You deserve all the happiness, peace, contentment and success that Inshallah keeps coming your way.”

“Keep shining. Jai Bholenath,” the actor added.

Janhvi Kapoor also dropped a video comprised of Kaushal’s all the blockbuster hits till date with a lovely message for him.

“Hope you have the most amazing year ahead! And continue to win hearts with your amazing work!” the Dhadak actor wrote.

She added, “Happy Birthday Vicky!”

Kaushal also received a wish from superstar Madhuri Dixit, who shared a picture of the actor as she wrote, “Wish you a very happy birthday Vicky Kaushal.”

“Wishing you all the luck happiness and success,” The Fame Game actor added.

Neha Dhupia, Sidharth Malhotra, Bhumi Pednekar and Vaani Kapoor also wished the star on his birthday.