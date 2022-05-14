Helen Skelton ‘feeling like herself’ again post separation from Richie Myler

Helen Skelton is back enjoying her life after splitting from Richie Myler and dropped stunning clicks from Sports Industry Awards on social media.



The Countryfile presenter, 38, was seen publicly for the first time since announcing last month that she'd split from her rugby player partner Richie after eight years of marriage.

He is now dating the daughter of his rugby team's president.

She shared a string of photos on Instagram in a classy cream dress with ruffled detail to the front with the garment finishing just above her ankles.

She wore a pair of black heels with see-through panels to add a few inches to her stature leaving fans in awe with her glam look.



The screen star carried a black bag to match her shoes with its chunky gold chain matching her statement necklace.

In one shot she posed with Ayo Akinwolere, and another saw her smiling with a group of glamorous woman inside the event, as she seemed in high spirits.

She captioned the string of photos: 'We didn’t win but we played some good golf along the way!'

it comes after Helen was said to have hired a private investigator after she became suspicious about her husband Richie's behaviour before their split.