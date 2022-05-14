Meghan Markle is embodiment of 'American dream', should become US President

Meghan Markle to be embodiment of 'American dream' if she becomes US President

Meghan Markle is receiving mixed reviews for her political aspirations.

Speaking to ITV's Good Morning Britain, Joe Biden's sister Valerie Biden said that Meghan would be a great addition to US politics: "It's wonderful to have women in politics.

"The more women we have, the better our democratic system will work - a better point of view, a different point of view.

"We embrace all women and we welcome her to come in and join the Democratic party."

When asked if Meghan Markle "make a good potential candidate one day maybe for president", she added: "Yes, of course, she will."

The comments about Meghan have irked royal fans, who have now dubbed the Duchess 'arrogant'

"How much more deluded and arrogant can you get," one asked.

Another said: "If it means losing her Titles, I say go for it. If the American people, now knowing what she is like, vote her in. Then they deserve all they get."

"If Trump can do it so can she," wrote a third.

"I'd love to see her bossing everyone about," added a fan.

Omid Scobie, Meghan's friend and the co-author of the book Finding Freedom, says it was "possible" that the Duchess of Sussex could one day become President of the USA because she is the "embodiment of the American dream”.