Deepika Padukone makes an impressive debut at Louis Vuitton’s 2023 Cruise Show: See pics

Deepika Padukone, who was announced as the Louis Vuitton House Ambassador, has recently made an impressive debut at the Louis Vuitton's 2023 Cruise Show on in San Diego, California.



On Thursday, the Gehraiyaan actress walked the red carpet in an oversized jacket while she complemented it with the much-talked-about LV sling bag on her shoulder, and paired it up with knee-high leather boots.

Furthermore, Padukone tied her tresses into a top knot while leaving out a few strands that accentuated her style quotient. Whereas, for make-up, she went for a neutral-toned look.

The Padmavaat star also shared her look on Instagram and captioned it, “My first Cruise Show and it couldn’t have been more perfect… The sea gulls, the setting sun, the iconic Salk Institute and @nicolasghesquiere ‘s creative brilliance!”

She also thanked the brand, saying, “Thank You @louisvuitton for welcoming me into the family with soo much love, warmth and generosity. I truly couldn’t have asked for more!My heart is filled with love and gratitude…,” wrote Bollywood diva.





Fans were ecstatic and showered their love on the post.

One commented, “You are Just an icon of beauty”

Another said, “sheer elegance.”

Other than that, Padukone is also part of the eight-member competition jury of the Cannes Film Festival which will begin next week.