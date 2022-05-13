Meghan Markle wants to 'rub shoulders with first tier royals' at Queen Jubilee

Meghan Markle loves the 'spotlight' despite being a flagbearer of privacy.
US broadcaster Megyn Kelly tells GB News that Meghan's political ambitions after quitting UK as a senior royal are hypocritical.
Ms Kelly said: “Ms I want privacy wants to run for President. Ms I want privacy for my children, she’s showing up to the Jubilee with her children who are going to be on camera and she wants to rub shoulders with the first tier royals."
Speaking to ITV's Good Morning Britain earlier, Joe Biden's sister Valerie Biden said she would love to see Meghan Markle in politics.
"It's wonderful to have women in politics.
"The more women we have, the better our democratic system will work - a better point of view, a different point of view.
"We embrace all women and we welcome her to come in and join the Democratic party."
When asked if Meghan Markle "make a good potential candidate one day maybe for president", she added: "Yes, of course, she will."
Johnny Depp’s former fiancée Jennifer Grey shared her views on the ongoing defamation battle
Prince Charles could face problems as King if Meghan becomes democratic party member
Prince Charles could stip away Prince Harry and Meghan of their titles
Michael Jackson’s kids Prince and Paris Jackson recently made a rare public appearance together
Trevor Noah pens heart breaking note on passing of his beloved grandmother Gogo
Hilaria Baldwin urges mommy influencers to be a positive force and bring back the authenticity to the community