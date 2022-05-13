Priyanka Chopra reacts to Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal’s visit to her restaurant

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal recently visited the global sensation Priyanka Chopra's restaurant in New York.
Taking to Instagram, the Sooryavanshi actor dropped a picture from the dining place with her beau as they are enjoying their time off in the city these days.
“Home away from home - @sonanewyork,” Katrina captioned the photo. “Loved the vibe Priyanka Chopra as always everything u do is just amazing.”
In the picture, the power couple posed with a member of the restaurant. The 38-year-old actor donned a floral beige dress with her hair styled in soft waves.
On the other hand, the Sardar Udham star looked dapper as he wore a grey shirt along with a black cap.
Re-sharing the story on the photo sharing app, PeeCee wrote, "Love u honey! So glad u guys could make it. @sonanewyork welcomes u anytime...#homeawayfromhome".
Ukrainian director Sergei Loznitsa will present a timely film out of competition, "The Natural History of...
James Corden admits he respects Prince Harry for being a family man
Bella Hadid is talking about her mental health struggles
Kendall Jenner cannot slice a cucumber, says I am 'not a good cutter'
Tom Cruise is promoting the movie at events around the world
Naomi Judd's cause of death revealed