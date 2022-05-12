Elizabeth Olsen opens up on losing acting roles after working for Marvel franchise

Elizabeth Olsen opens up on losing acting roles after working in Marvel franchise

Elizabeth Olsen has admitted she missed out acting roles because of her contract with Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).



In a recent interview with the New York Times, the Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness actress revealed that being engaged with MCU has been challenging for her because it affected her acting career.

“I began to feel frustrated to give up roles that I really wanted,” shared the 33-year-old.



Olsen mentioned that she got the opportunity to do a role in Yorgos Lanthimos’ acclaimed Oscar-nominated 2015 film The Lobster, but unfortunately, she had to “step down” as she was with the Marvel franchise.



“It took me away from the physical ability to do certain jobs that I thought would fit more with the things I enjoy as a viewer. And that’s me, since I’m the most honest,” noted The Silent House actress. .

To note, Olsen, after doing minor stints in Marvel movies, has finally established herself as the MCU’s leading lady in her latest movie.

Last year, she even garnered critical and public accolades for her depiction of her character in WandaVision.

Meanwhile, the actress has just renewed her contract with MCU for next seven years. Other than that, she will also be seen in HBO Max’s new series Love and Death