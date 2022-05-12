Peter Andre gets emotional as he opens up about Rebekah Vardy's 'chipolota' comments: Video

Singer and television personality Peter Andre has opened up about the emotional impact of Rebekah Vardy's 'chipolota' comments returning to haunt him.

Taking to Twitter on Thursday, the singer spoke out about Rebekah Vardy's jibes and said he has been 'mocked for 15 years' as he waded in on the ongoing libel battle between Rebekah and Coleen Rooney.

In 2004, Peter and Rebekah enjoyed a night of passion - which has burst back into the news after the WAG was forced to recall all the steamy details during the Wagatha Christie trial.

In the proceedings at London's High Court, Rebekah took to the stand to admit she regretted describing the singer's pecker as a "miniature chipolata" in a kiss-and-tell newspaper interview with the News of the World.

Andre has spoken out after revealing he has dealt with mockery for 15 years. Sharing a video, he began: "Hi everyone. Seeing as I haven't had much of a say in this, and just let everyone have a laugh and whatever, I'm just going to put it out."

He continued: "I've took it for 15 years. 15 years this has been going on and I kept quiet and I didn't say anything, and I let everyone have their laugh and I let everyone say what they wanted to say."

Speaking about Rebekah, he said: "Now, she's gone to court and admitted that the story was made up, and she did that because her ex-husband forced her to do it.

"Fair enough, but, put that all aside, and just think how it feels that if a man - or if I had said this - about her anatomy, or a man had said something about a woman's anatomy, and made up something - you can use your imagination of saying something very unflattering - there would be outrage."



Peter, who appeared visibly upset, said: "But, because it's been said about me, it's been the butt of all jokes, I've took it for 15 years, some of you are going to say, 'Oh get over it' or whatever."



He added: "You've got to understand, what's even worse is it's brought up in a High Court, and the lawyer is bringing it up - having a go at her for bringing up something in News of the World that went to four million people - and then it's brought up in court, that goes to a lot more than four million people, and it's brought up again. The only one that sits there and takes hit after hit about it is me."

"I'll be laughing about it for a while, but, think about how it would feel if it was the other way around, that's all I'm saying," Peter concluded.