Kim Kardashian speaks on 'fashion identity crisis' after ex Kanye West slammed her for ‘styling sense’

File Footage

Kim Kardashian has spoken up about having “fashion identity crisis” after being criticised by her ex-Kanye West for the styling she did first time without his supervision in the latest episode of The Kardashians.



On Thursday, the SKIMS founder revealed that when WSJ. Magazine 2021 Innovator Awards came just weeks after her separation from Kanye, the 41-year-old decided to style herself, however, it was not easy.

“I was like, 'How do I wear something that hasn't been pre-vetted first?’” she remarked.

Kim eventually ended up wearing latest Fendi X SKIMS look, a dark brown leather dress with matching gloves at the event.

Later, she shared Kanye criticised her look, declaring,” My career is over and even compared my look with The Simpsons’ character Marge Simpson who, according to him, wore the same dress.”





The American socialite acknowledged losing her fashion identity as well as herself in this whole relationship.

“I have never really been the visionary. Kanye would give me tips on what to wear, how to make hair or do makeup. That was his love language, clothes,” noted the reality star.

“I always just trusted in him, but it’s not just about clothes. That was the last thing we had, really, in common. I got to the point where I would ask him for advice for everything,” she remarked.

Kim went on to add, “I am trying to figure out, 'Who am I in the fashion world? Who am I by myself?'. The fact is, I was always the Kardashians with my sisters, and then I was Kimye, like, who is Kim K? That is the jump.”

“It’s been 10 months now since I have filed for divorce from Kanye. I am finally just like stepping out, being like, I can do this,” she concluded.