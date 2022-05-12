Fans go crazy to watch Johnny Depp, Amber Heard trial, spent $30K to be in court

File Footage

Fans of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard have been lining up outside court to see them battle during the ongoing defamation lawsuit.



People have been coming from all over the country and from oversees to watch the trial from the front seats of the Fairfax, Virginia, courtroom.

Sabrina Harrison from Wisconsin told People Magazine, "I've never been to a public trial before. I've never stayed up overnight for anything in line, and I came at 12:45 a.m."

"I've never done something like this in my 46 years of life," she added.

Another 52-year-old spectator Sharon Smith revealed to the outlet that she crossed the ocean to witness the trial.

She said she packed her things and kept them in a storage unit and flew to Virginia when the trial started in April and now she goes to Los Angeles during break and comes back when the case resumes.

“I’ve been coming back and forth from LA, so you’re looking at $600 to $700 each time, 10 hours of your life in the air,” she told the publication. “Hotel, food, drinks [cost] about $10,000.”

She came to support Depp in the ongoing high-profile case and does not have anywhere to go after the trial ends.

“I’m having fun,” Smith said. “People keep saying, ‘Are you OK? Are you really OK?’ And I’m like, ‘Yeah, I’m fine.’”

One more of Depp’s fans said that she used a year’s worth of paid vacation time for the trial and has so far spent $30,000 on her expenses.

The 59-year-old Ivan De Boer said. “I took my whole year’s vacation so I could be here for Johnny. I’m the same age as Johnny. I’m single, so I do what I want to, basically.”

She told the outlet that she has absolutely no regrets on coming to see the trail, adding, “I’d regret it more if I wasn’t here.”