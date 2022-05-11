Queen 'dominoes' falling everyday as her Crown 'clock ticks'

Queen is struggling to perform important monarch duties, notes expert.

Royal commentator Daniela Elser says Her Majesty's 'ridiculous' 363-day-a-year schedule should end.

After the State Opening of Parliament, Ms Elser wrote on news.com.au: “If the Queen can no longer perform the most significant and symbolically important part of her job, how much longer can she feasibly hang on to the ruling gig?”

Ms Elser continued: "The reign of Queen Elizabeth II might still be officially ticking along, but over the last few days we have witnessed a number of dominoes fall, signalling that her chapter is fast closing.

"Her Majesty might still be able to receive ambassadors and undertake video calls, but as she herself once supposedly quipped: 'I have to be seen to be believed.'

"What happens when the world only ever sees her via a computer screen or in carefully released press shots?

"The sad fact is, she has become an Indoors-Only Monarch."

Tuesday marked the third time the 96-year-old opted out of the State Opening of Parliament in 70 years and royal experts believe it is time for her to pass on the Crown to son Charles.