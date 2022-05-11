Piers Morgan shares his two cents on Meghan Markle future as US President

Piers Morgan is taking a swipe at Meghan Markle on tv.



Branding her a “scheming Princess Pinocchio” during the show Uncensored, the former Good Morning Britain host says the Duchess is “hooking her claws” into Prince Harry to advance in her career.

Responding to US President Joe Biden sister's opinion on Meghan making a successful President in the future, Piers added: “What? Is that a joke? Perhaps there is somebody out there less suited to becoming the leader of the Free World but I can't currently think of one,” he fumed.

“Before you think this is some kind of joke, remember that Meghan Markle's old friends probably thought the same thing when she told them she was gonna hook her claws into a British prince and make herself stupendously rich and famous,” a red-faced Piers continued.

He said he “wouldn’t put anything past” Meghan, and said the White House would be a “perfectly feasible next rung on her relentless climb up the social ladder”.

He added that Meghan rings US politicians “inappropriately” and is a “massive narcissist” and a “two-faced, professional exploiter of royal titles”.

Speaking to ITV's Good Morning Britain earlier, Valerie Biden said: "It's wonderful to have women in politics.

"The more women we have, the better our democratic system will work - a better point of view, a different point of view.

"We embrace all women and we welcome her to come in and join the Democratic party."

When asked if Meghan Markle "make a good potential candidate one day maybe for president", she added: "Yes, of course, she will."