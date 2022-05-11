Royal expert reacts to Joe Biden's sisters's remarks about Meghan Markle

US President Joe Biden's sister has invited Meghan Markle into the Democrat Party.
She said the Duchess of Sussex will make a good candidate for the US Presidency.
Valerie Biden Owens has cited the need for more women to get involved with politics, and she feels Meghan would be "welcome" to join the party.
Owens stated: "It's wonderful to have women in politics. The more women we have the better our democratic system will work. We welcome her to come in and join the Democratic Party."
Commenting on her statement, senior royal biographer Angela Levin said, "We don't need to listen to Joe Biden's sister.'
