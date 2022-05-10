Cardi B skips advising pregnant Rihanna on motherhood, leaves it on her 'instinct'

FileFootage

Cardi B didn't find it suitable to bombard the mum-t0-be Rihanna with loads of advices as the rapper expressed that RiRi doesn’t need one.



During her conversation with TMZ, the WAP rapper was asked about her message to the pregnant singer who will be welcoming her first child with A$AP Rocky.

The 29-year-old rapper said that “comes naturally. It really comes naturally. So many people give you advice. Once [the baby is] in there, that mother instinct comes out.”

Moreover, Cardi B also spilt the beans on her plans for her career. “I would never leave music. No, I was talking about the internet,” she said referring to recent fiasco around post-Met Gala party.

Girl, I would never leave music, that’s my bread and butter. Who gonna stop eating bread and butter?” she said.