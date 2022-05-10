Meghan Markle should bid for politics in future, says Joe Biden sister

Meghan Markle has a bright future in U.S politics, says Joe Biden's sister.

Speaking to ITV's Good Morning Britain, Valerie Biden said: "It's wonderful to have women in politics.

"The more women we have, the better our democratic system will work - a better point of view, a different point of view.

"We embrace all women and we welcome her to come in and join the Democratic party."

When asked if Meghan Markle "make a good potential candidate one day maybe for president", she added: "Yes, of course, she will."

Meghan has been actively taking part in conversations about US politics, bringing up topics like parental leave and climate policy.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump in an interview with Piers Morgan, wants the Queen to strip the Duke and Duchess of Sussex of their titles.

"The only thing I disagree with the Queen on probably one of the only things ever is that I think she should have said, if that's your choice, fine. But you no longer have titles, you know."

The former US President added: "I want to know what's going to happen when Harry decides he's had enough of being bossed around.

"Or maybe when she decides that she likes some other guy better. I want to know what's going to happen when it ends, OK."

He suggested: "I predicted almost everything. It'll end and it'll end bad."