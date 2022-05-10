Kylie Jenner baby Stormi wants brother in now-deleted video: Watch

Kylie Jenner is sharing the heartwarming antics of daughter Stormi Webster with fans.
Turning to her Instagram on Tuesday, the 24-year-old shared a clip of a one-year-old Stormi gushing over Kim Kardashian's son Psalm before requesting her own baby brother.
"Omgg this video of my baby when she was just 1 year old with psalm saying she wants a baby brother," Jenner wrote in the caption. "Wow time flies," Kylie gushed.
"happy birthday psalm," she marker her nephew's birthday.
Kylie Jenner welcomed a second child-a baby boy- with boyfriend Travis Scott this February. The makeup mogul has not yet shared photos of the newborn.
