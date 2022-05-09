Lilibet could make her public debut at Queen's Jubilee event

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's daughter Lilibet could make her public debut at the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee as the Sussexes have confirmed to join the celebrations with their two kids next month.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who relocated to the US after quitting the royal job in 2020, are yet to introduce their youngest child to the Queen.



There are speculations that the 11-month-old could be set to make her first major public appearance at her great-grandmother's event.

It was recently reported that Harry and Meghan are very excited to bring their children to the UK and would introduce Lilbet to the Queen and other senior royals face-to-face for the first time.

Harry and Meghan's decision to attend the Queen's Jubilee sparked speculation that royal fans could finally get a glimpse of Harry and Meghan’s baby daughter in the flesh.

There are also reports that the Sussexes unlikely to attend the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee extended bank holiday weekend, running from 2 - 5 June. The Telegraph reports that Harry’s polo matches in Santa Barbara take place on Friday and Sunday afternoons, meaning he could potentially attend the very start of the Jubilee festivities on Thursday, when a special iteration of Trooping the Colour will be taking place.

