Prince Harry pays homage to daughter Lilibet in new ad film: Watch

File Footage

Prince Harry seemed to pay a not-so-subtle homage to his daughter Lilibet in a new ad film for his travel company Travalyst, reported GB News.

The Duke of Sussex, father to his 11-month-old daughter Lilibet with Meghan Markle, wears a t-shirt emblazoned with the words ‘Girl Dad’ while jogging in the advert that’s aimed at the people of New Zealand.

Harry is seen jogging through a park before being chased down and accused of littering during a 2018 trip to New Zealand.

In the five-minute-long ad clip, Prince Harry is even heard speaking in Māori, using phrases like ‘kia ora’ and ‘kei te pai’.

While the ad and the initiative itself is commendable, many royal watchers proceeded to mock Harry and his acting chops, with many commenting that the ad was rather ‘cringy’ to watch.

Many also criticised Prince Harry’s choice of shirt, which they also branded ‘cringy’.



