Sakina Samo honours her late mom with a heart-warming note on Mother’s Day

Sakina Samo honours her mother with a heart-warming note on Mother’s Day

Pakistani actor Sakina Samo paid a heartwarming tribute to her mother with a precious letter she wrote for her to mark the occasion of Mother’s Day.

Taking to Instagram, the actor dropped a vintage photo of her mother decorated in a frame.

She captioned it with a note, “I Am You My Mother.”

“Although she’s long gone - but her teachings, her wisdom, her sayings her unique humour we all apply in everyday life,” Sakina added. “Born in a Sufi town - she was gifted with an intuitive dervish soul.”

The actor continued, “Not a single day goes by without thinking of her and referring to her with something or the other.”

“We all sisters haven’t forgotten her - we sense her dervish aura around us all the time. we haven’t miss her since she’s gone - we feel she’s with us - and will always be till the end of time,” she further added.

Concluding her post, Sakina wrote, “As for me: I can sum up myself in three words. As a mother, ‘Loving, Caring, protective.’ That’s all I am in general too. Sakina x.”







