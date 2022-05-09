Julia Roberts pens a profound ‘we be Mothers when we want’ message on Mother's Day: See pic

Julia Roberts pens a profound ‘Mother’s Day’ message to all the mothers in the world: See pic

Julia Roberts has recently shared a powerful message on the occasion of Mother’s Day which focuses on women’s decision to be “a mother or not”.



Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the Notting Hill actress shared a photo of her with her mom, hugging each other and posing with a smile on their faces.

Interestingly, the Pretty Woman star penned a pensive caption along with the post which speaks in the light of the recent debate on the Roe versus Wade act in America, a lawsuit that protects the rights of pregnant women, and decriminalises abortion during the first trimester of pregnancy.

The 54-year-old believed that a woman should have the right on her body to conceive a baby, or not, and this is what the actress wanted to convey through her thoughtful note.

“Happy Mother’s Day… May we be Mothers when we want, how we want and IF we want,” she wrote.





In no time, the caption got the internet divided, with the actress restricting her comment section.

However, celebrities like Jennifer Aniston and Rita Wilson dropped a heart-shaped emoticon in support of Roberts.

A few netizens, nevertheless, slammed her for speaking out in favour of abortion.

Earlier, the Eat Pray Love actress also posted a throwback clip in which Kamala D. Harris, then-Senator and now Vice President of the United States of America, could be seen posing a question to Judge Brett Kavanaugh on laws that give the government the power to make a decision about the male body.





Meanwhile, on the work front, Roberts will be seen opposite George Clooney in the romcom Ticket to Paradise, slated to release on October 21.