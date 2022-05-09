Queen Elizabeth sets another royal record

British Queen Elizabeth II on Monday set another royal record as she becomes the third longest reigning monarch in the world history.



Queen Elizabeth rule reached 70 years and 92 days on May 9, a day longer than the reign of Johann II of Liechtenstein, who reigned for 70 years and 91 days.

Elizabeth’s latest historic milestone comes just months after she became the only British Monarch to rule for 70 years in February.

She became the Queen on February 6, 1952.

King Louis XIV of France has the longest verified reign in history with a total of 72 years and 110 days.