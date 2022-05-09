Queen Elizabeth sets another royal record

British Queen Elizabeth II on Monday set another royal record as she becomes the third longest reigning monarch in the world history.
Queen Elizabeth rule reached 70 years and 92 days on May 9, a day longer than the reign of Johann II of Liechtenstein, who reigned for 70 years and 91 days.
Elizabeth’s latest historic milestone comes just months after she became the only British Monarch to rule for 70 years in February.
She became the Queen on February 6, 1952.
King Louis XIV of France has the longest verified reign in history with a total of 72 years and 110 days.
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s Netflix cameras ‘to be blocked’ at balcony by ‘protective staffers’
John Travolta still 'misses' his late wife Kelly Preston in less than two years after her death
David Beckham was spotted with Victoria Beckham’s Spice Girl mate Geri Horner at the F1 Grand Prix
Sonakshi Sinha posts a cryptic message on her social media, is wedding bells on the cards?
Ranveer Singh, Anusha Sharma, Sonam Kapoor shower love on Priyanka Chopra as she shares first picture of daughter
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari got engaged in 2021 after dating for 5 years