Prince Harry, Meghan Markle accused of ‘adding more burden’ to ‘already frail Queen’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle warned not to add “another burden” on an “already frail” Queen Elizabeth.
This claim has been made by royal expert Angela Levin, during an interview with GB News.
There she was quoted saying, “I think it is wrong for them to bring their small children over at this time.”
“The Queen is going to be very heavily in demand. There is a lot she has to do during that weekend.”
“It will be hard for her because she doesn't have the energy nor the mobility.”
“To have small children, who don't know her, coming around for tea is another burden on her.”
“They could have come any time before now, and done it quietly and nicely, and that would have been a very special and intimate family event.”
“But with so much going on during the Jubilee, it is just the wrong time. In my view, it's another chance to make more money out of Netflix.”
John Travolta still 'misses' his late wife Kelly Preston in less than two years after her death
King Louis XIV of France has the longest verified reign in history with a total of 72 years and 110 days.
David Beckham was spotted with Victoria Beckham’s Spice Girl mate Geri Horner at the F1 Grand Prix
Sonakshi Sinha posts a cryptic message on her social media, is wedding bells on the cards?
Ranveer Singh, Anusha Sharma, Sonam Kapoor shower love on Priyanka Chopra as she shares first picture of daughter
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari got engaged in 2021 after dating for 5 years