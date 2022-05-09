BTS plans to skip BBMAs 2022 for 'Proof': Deets Inside

BTS will not be walking down the red carpet of Billboard Music Awards (BBMAs) this year as the reports hint that the much-loved K-pop idols are not planning to fly off to the USA.
The septet, who has landed nominations in not one or two but six categories at the prestigious award, is reportedly focused on its comeback – anthology album Proof.
The Butter hitmakers thus will not be arriving at the star-studded event on May 15 to leave no stone unturned for the new set, slated to release on June 10.
To go by the reports, the world’s most popular boy group will give its acceptance speech in a video if they win any award out of the six nominations.
BTS has been nominated in Top Duo/Group, Top Song Sales Artist, Top Billboard Global Artist/Excluding USA, Top Selling Song (For both Butter and Permission to Dance), Top Billboard Global Song/Excluding the USA and the Top Rock Song category.
