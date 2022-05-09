Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to have ‘cameras blocked’ by staffers at royal balcony

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle warned that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix cameras will be “blocked by Palace staff”.

This claim has been made by a source close to The Sun and according to their findings, “Even if they accept that their Netflix crew can't go into Buckingham Palace to film, they could cause problems - and at the very least cause a major distraction.”



“Senior courtiers believe that Netflix will see it as one big opportunity to exploit their mega-millions agreement with the couple.”

“So a team of Palace aides will be on standby to keep a very close eye on the crew, and act as minders if needs be.”