Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to have ‘cameras blocked’ by staffers at royal balcony

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle warned that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix cameras will be “blocked by Palace staff”.
This claim has been made by a source close to The Sun and according to their findings, “Even if they accept that their Netflix crew can't go into Buckingham Palace to film, they could cause problems - and at the very least cause a major distraction.”
“Senior courtiers believe that Netflix will see it as one big opportunity to exploit their mega-millions agreement with the couple.”
“So a team of Palace aides will be on standby to keep a very close eye on the crew, and act as minders if needs be.”
King Louis XIV of France has the longest verified reign in history with a total of 72 years and 110 days.
David Beckham was spotted with Victoria Beckham’s Spice Girl mate Geri Horner at the F1 Grand Prix
Sonakshi Sinha posts a cryptic message on her social media, is wedding bells on the cards?
Ranveer Singh, Anusha Sharma, Sonam Kapoor shower love on Priyanka Chopra as she shares first picture of daughter
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari got engaged in 2021 after dating for 5 years
Johnny Depp recalls the moment he ‘slowly realized’ that he was ‘in a relationship with your mother’