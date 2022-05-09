Jennifer Lopez shares loved up video of her and Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez delighted fans as she shared her and Ben Affleck's throwback video in which the lovebirds can be seen wishing everyone a happy Mother's Day at basketball game.
The 52-year-old superstar posted the clip in which the duo sat courtside at a basketball game and could be heard wishing their mothers well on the day all about them.
The announcer of the game then said, 'Hollywood's hottest couple, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez.'
Affleck wore a green t-shirt with long white sleeves while Lopez donned an open white blouse.
The Marry Me actress captioned the photo, 'Happy Mother's Day to all the mommy's out there!!! [pink hearts emoji].'
Jennifer Lopez's Mother's Day post came just a day after she and Affleck, 49, continued house hunting in Los Angeles.
