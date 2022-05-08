Pregnant Britney Spears to tie the knot with Sam Asghari, unveils her wedding veil

Britney Spears confirmed that the singer is gearing up to walk down the aisle with fiancé Sam Asghari after announcing her pregnancy.
Taking to Instagram, the Toxic singer dropped an adorable photo to introduce the couple’s new cat Wendy laying on the top of her wedding veil.
The 40-year-old singer captioned the post, “Introducing Wendy!!! It’s MEOW time boys and girls And yes, this is the veil to my wedding dress !!!”
Spears also reflected on her 13-year-long conservatorship in the same post. “I was a (expletive) nun in my conservatorship!!! The prayer of silence I've endured would possibly offend the pope,” the next slide read.
“I will be honest I never spoke at all when I was younger. I think I was just shy because I can't even stand in a room with people I don't know, my anxiety is absolutely horrible,” she added.
“The secrets I'd had to hold the past 15 years I will say are honestly paralyzing. Imagine being told your whole life to be quite [sic]” she continued.
