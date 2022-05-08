Prince Harry, Meghan Markle blamed for ‘kicking lesser royals’ from balcony

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s invitation to the Platinum Jubilee blamed for pushing “lesser-known royals” off the balcony.



This claim has been made by royal commentator Neil Sean, on his personal YouTube page.



There he was quoted saying, “What's interesting to note now is thanks to Harry and Meghan's meddling and ridiculous PR stunts that lesser royals simply don't get to be on the balcony on such a historic event.”



“We're talking about the children of Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex. According to a lot of people they're all blaming Harry and Meghan for this.”

At this point it is unknown to all what events Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will choose to attend but a spokesperson for the couple explained, “Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are excited and honoured to attend The Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations this June with their children.”

