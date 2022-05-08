 
Sunday May 08, 2022
Entertainment

David Beckham looks effortlessly stylish at dinner party with James Corden: see pics

David Beckham left onlookers jaw-dropped with his dashing appearance

By Web Desk
May 08, 2022
David Beckham brought his fashion A-game to a dinner party in Miami as he joined James Corden.

The football legend, dressed up in a black suit and white shirt, sat beside Corden at the American Express Presents Carbone Beach event on Saturday.

The Brit-duo was seen donning bright smiles as they spent the night with basketball star LeBron James at the ‘spectacular dinner party’.

Beckham and James were also papped giving each other a big hug and beaming with happiness before they posed for a picture.

The organisers shared about the event, “Each evening of the limited engagement will begin with an expertly curated cocktail hour, followed by a seated dinner prepared by Chef Mario Carbone.”

"This spectacular dinner party will feature CARBONE'S classic dishes, served with the sense of theatre and luxury synonymous with the restaurant's dining experience since it opened,” quoted The Sun.