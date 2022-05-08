Meghan Markle's friend defends the Duchess

One of Meghan Markle's friend Omid Scobie on Saturday lamented what he said state of journalist after news website held a "Royal Poll".

"Would you boo Meghan and Harry if they appeared on the palace balcony," read the poll on Twitter.

Commenting on the poll, the author of "Finding Freedom" said "Imagine thinking this is of journalism. The state of it."

The opponents of the Duchess of Sussex call Omid Scobie "Meghan's cheerleader".