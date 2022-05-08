Pete Davidson begins to respond Kanye West's attacks

Kim Kardashian's new boyfriend Pete Davidson, who kept quiet for weeks over Kanye West's verbal attacks and controversial music videos, apparently hit back the rapper with comedy in new stand-up.

During the "Netflix Is a Joke: The Festival," the "Saturday Night Live" star found plenty of joke fodder in Kanye's past aggressions.

"Does anybody else secretly hope that, like, Kanye pulls like a 'Mrs. Doubtfire?'" he said at one point in the set, referencing the 1993 Robin Williams comedy where a divorced actor pretends to be an older, female maid so he can visit his kids.

"I come home one day and they're like, this is the new housekeeper. And, he's like, 'What's up fam?'" Pete cracked.

Kim Kardashian's beau later riffed on reports Kanye once spread a rumor that he had AIDS, saying fellow comic John Mulaney advised him to retaliate by telling people 'Ye has polio.

