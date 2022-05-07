Kendall Jenner reveals unique way to show her love for boyfriend Devin Booker

Supermodel Kendall Jenner has revealed that her iPhone lock screen is a picture of her boyfriend Devin Booker, showing fans how close she keeps the NBA player.



Kylie Jenner's sister was promoting Thursday's episode of The Kardashians by posting an Insta Stories screen-grab of a notification for it popping up on her phone.

The 26-year-old model allowed her 235 million followers to get a glimpse of her lock screen, displaying an elegant black-and-white photo taken of Devin from behind.

A day later she was seen taking her massive convertible Mercedes G-Wagon Cabriolet out for a spin in Los Angeles.



Kendall Jenner was looking smashing in casual ensemble that included a simple white t-shirt and a pair of shades pulled up to the top of her head.