Johnny Depp fans launch attacks on Amber Heards' courtroom demeanour

Johnny Depp’s fans have taken over social media to launch attacks on Amber Heard amid the infamous defamation lawsuit.
Taking to social media, Depp’s admirers, famously called ‘Deppheads’, have been closely analysing the Pirates of the Caribbean star’s ex-wife's courtroom demeanour.
A viral TikTok video, titled, “AMBER HEARD CAUGHT LYING AGAIN” claimed that Heard’s lawyers’ remarks that the actor used a particular makeup palette to cover up bruises throughout their marriage are untrue.
The video claims that the said palette, produced by Milani Cosmetics, did not become available until after the couple had parted their ways.
Meanwhile, the hashtags on the video-sharing platform including #JusticeForJohnnyDepp currently have 7.2 billion views and #JohnnyDeppIsInnocent has more than 1.9 billion.
However, #JusticeForAmberHeard has a little over 25 million views.
