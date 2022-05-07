Johnny Depp’s ex brands their relationship ‘a bonfire’: ‘No guy is like this!’

Johnny Depp’s ex-fiancé Jennifer Grey addresses the relationship she had with the Pirates of the Caribbean.
She broke it all down in an interview with People, and admitted, “There was some heat. It was a [expletive] bonfire. It was literally like, ‘Are you [expletive] kidding me? Are you [expletive] kidding me?”
“I've never seen a guy like this. And energetically, what it was like being with him, it was like, ‘Oh, I'm being totally, totally compensated for the shit I just went through'.”
She even referenced her love for Depp in her new memoir, Out of the Corner and it read, “I was in desperate need of rebounding into something that looked and felt like 1989, Johnny Depp.”
She also added. “Trust me, it was a very soft landing. It was necessary. I was bleeding out inside and this guy saved me and just made me ... not feel what I was feeling.”
Kim Kardashian said, "It will forever be one of the greatest privileges of my life to be able to channel my inner...
Will Smith experiences a major setback in film career
Pete Davidson takes a playful swipe at Kanye West in new comedy show
Johnny Depp’s injury reportedly left a duvet cover, sofa, sheets and a guitar blood-spattered
The court sentences Nicki Minaj’s father’s killer to a shocking amount of time in jail leaving his wife...
Amber Heard narrates details of her fight with Johnny Depp which also included her sister