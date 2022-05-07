Piers Morgan welcomes Queen Elizabeth decision about Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

Senior journalist and former Good Morning Britain presenter Piers Morgan has welcomed British Queen Elizabeth decision to ban Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and Prince Andrew from the Buckingham Palace balcony for Trooping the Colour on Platinum Jubilee.
Taking to Twitter, Morgan shared the breaking news as the palace confirmed the monarch will attend Jubilee celebrations, but snubs for Andrew and Harry.
He tweeted, “BREAKING: Queen bans Harry, Meghan & Andrew from Buckingham Palace balcony for Trooping of Colour ceremony during Platinum Jubilee celebrations. Only working royals performing duties for her will attend.”
The outspoken journalist further said, “Massive snub to the renegade Sussexes and her shamed son. Good decision,” followed by thumbs up sign emoji.
The Queen became the first British Monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee this year, marking 70 years of service to the people of the United Kingdom, the Realms and the Commonwealth.
Kim Kardashian threw a marvelous Hulk-themed birthday party for her and Kanye West's youngest child Psalm
Amber Heard on May 5 recalled being protective of Johnny Depp's daughter
Amber Heard broke down on the stand as she detailed how ex-husband Johnny Depp sexually and physically assaulted her...
Tom Cruise is garnering praises for his real-life hero move
Kris Jenner is gearing up to step into the world of fashion with her own clothing line
The Kardashian-Jenner family is already planning for the grandchildren to take over their businesses