Working royals won't be happy on Meghan and Harry's return: expert

Royal fans and some experts are not happy about Prime Harry and Meghan Markle joining the royal family for Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Most of them believe that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would steal the limelight from the Queen and other members of the British royal family.

Commenting on Harry and Meghan's decision, senior royal expert and biographer Angela Levin said, "The atmosphere will be different with Harry etc coming to Jubilee. The focus will be on them and how they behave which the Jubilee shouldn't be about. Unfair to expect senior working royals to force themselves to put on a happy face."

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle's spokesperson said the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are "excited and honoured to attend The Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations this June with their children.".

There will be no place on the palace balcony for Harry, Meghan, and Andrew after Trooping the Colour this year.

The Queen has limited the balcony appearance to working royals - along with the Cambridge and Wessex children and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, the Buckingham Palace said on Friday.

Earlier, it was reported that Harry and Meghan were invited to appear on the palace balcony.

The US-based royal couple met with the Queen on their way to the Invictus Games last month.