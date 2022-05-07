Snoop Dogg wants Elon Musk to take 'Apes' to the moon

Snoop Dogg was prominent among thousands of people who reacted to Elon Musk's latest tweet about NFT.
Musk, who recently bought Twitter for 44 billion dollars jokingly tweeted , 'I dunno...seems kinda fungible".
The US rapper quoted Musk's tweet and wrote ,"Ay Elon Musk let's take our Apes 2 the moon. Higher n higher."
Snoop also used three rocket and one dog emoji in his tweet .
