 
close
Saturday May 07, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Snoop Dogg wants Elon Musk to take 'Apes' to the moon

Snoop Dogg wants Elon Musk to take 'Apes' to the moon

By Web Desk
May 07, 2022
Snoop Dogg wants Elon Musk to take Apes to the moon

Snoop  Dogg was prominent among thousands  of people who reacted to Elon  Musk's latest tweet about NFT.

Musk, who recently bought Twitter for 44 billion dollars  jokingly tweeted , 'I dunno...seems  kinda fungible".

The US rapper quoted Musk's tweet and wrote ,"Ay Elon Musk let's take our Apes  2 the moon. Higher  n higher."

Snoop also used three rocket and one  dog emoji in  his tweet .


Snoop Dogg wants Elon Musk to take Apes to the moon