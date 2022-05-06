Tom Cruise becomes real-life hero as the actor saves reporter from falling off podium

Tom Cruise became a real-life hero after saving a reporter Angela Bishop from falling during his film Top Gun: Maverick’s premiere.
The Hollywood A-lister reportedly grabbed the Australian native’s arm just when she was about to fall off the interview platform.
“Please do not step backwards,” said Cruise as Bishop regained her balance.
“That would make a blooper real,” said the veteran journalist before turning towards the viewers, saying “(Cruise) just saved me from falling off the podium.”
During his interview, the 59-year-old actor who arrived at the event in a black helicopter, said. “I always wanted to fly aeroplanes and make movies since I was four years old.”
“It's an incredible opportunity to work in the armed forces,” he added.
