Queen signals Meghan Markle truce with significant tweet on Archie's birthday

Queen Elizabeth II is cherishing great grand-son Archie as he turns three.

The 96-year-old has extended an olive branch to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle after their UK visit last month with a special wish for their eldest offspring.

"Wishing Archie Mountbatten-Windsor a very happy 3rd Birthday!" the official royal family account tweeted on Friday.

Meghan and Harry left UK in 2020 after quitting as senior royals. The couple now lived in Montecito, California along with their two children, Archie and Lili.

