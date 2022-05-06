Queen signals Meghan Markle truce with significant tweet on Archie's birthday

Queen Elizabeth II is cherishing great grand-son Archie as he turns three.
The 96-year-old has extended an olive branch to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle after their UK visit last month with a special wish for their eldest offspring.
"Wishing Archie Mountbatten-Windsor a very happy 3rd Birthday!" the official royal family account tweeted on Friday.
Meghan and Harry left UK in 2020 after quitting as senior royals. The couple now lived in Montecito, California along with their two children, Archie and Lili.
Meghan Markle did not let Kate Middleton speak about cause close to heart
Queen yearning for her great-grandchildren Archie and Lili
Meghan Markle essential for survival of the royal family, says expert
Kim Kardashan slammed for bragging about losing weight for the fashion event
Amber Heard cries as she shares about painful marriage with Johnny Depp
Will Smith slapped comedian Chris Rock at the Oscars