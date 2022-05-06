Meghan Markle could take on 'biggest' comeback role after Queen dies

Meghan Markle will help monarchy get back popularity after Queen, says expert.



Author Tina Brown admits that Queen's death may crumble the monarchy like never before and amid testing times like these, it could only be Meghan who can 'modernise' the system.

Speaking to LBC, Ms Brown said: "Meghan certainly loathed her time in England but one of the things we have learnt is that she’s pretty practical about solutions when she wants to move on.

"There may come a point when she thinks the biggest role I can still have is this role, coming back to England.

"At which point that will be the time to rediscover a deep love for the British and pick up where they left and do some of the modernising that needs to be done.

"I think it is now going to be the focus.

"Ironically, they left just at the point when things were about to get really kind of, for them, perhaps more malleable to change.

"Because you know, when the Queen dies, it's going to have to be just a giant rethink," admits Ms Brown.

Meghan and Harry left the UK in 2020, stepping back from their positions as senior royals. The Duchess later accused her in-laws of being racist.